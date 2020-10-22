Wix to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 12, 2020
Oct 22, 2020, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), today announced that it will report its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Management will host a conference call and webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET to answer questions about the Company's financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Wix will issue a press release reporting these results along with a shareholder update and additional materials at https://investors.wix.com/.
What:
Wix Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call
When:
Thursday, November 12, 2020
Time:
8:30 a.m. ET
Live Call:
US/Canada Toll-Free: +1-877-667-0467
Replay:
Toll-Free: +1-855-859-2056
Webcast:
