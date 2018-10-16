Wix to Present at the 2018 RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading cloud-based web development platform, today announced that Lior Shemesh, CFO, will present at the 2018 RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 4:15 p.m. ET.

The events will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Wix's investor relations website: https://investors.wix.com .

About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is leading the way with cloud-based development platform for over 139 million registered users worldwide. Wix was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, a highly curated App Market, and Wix Code enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Dnipro, Kiev, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo and Vilnius.

Visit us: on our blog , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , Pinterest and Google+

Download: Wix App is available for free on Google Play and in the App Store

Investor Relations:

Maggie O'Donnell

ir@wix.com

914-267-7390

Media Relations:

Vivian Hernandez

pr@wix.com

415-517-6539

SOURCE Wix.com Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.wix.com

