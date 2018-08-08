Wiz releases its 2018 third quarter results on Wednesday (7th)

BRASÍLIA, Brazil, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In this release, we registered gross revenues of R$170.0 million, against R$157.7 million same basis last year, presents an increase of 7.8%. Accounting Net income reached R$54.2 million in 2Q18, an increase of 6.3%, compared to the same period previous year.

The result was released today (7th) after the market had closed and tomorrow (8th) there will be the conference call (English and Portuguese) for analysts and investors.

All information about the release is available at the Company's web page.

About us

We are Wiz. Beyond an insurance brokerage company, we are a solution provider focused on identifying opportunities and implementing precise solutions to enhance businesses, by combining financial and insurance services with client's needs. Our core pillar is to provide the right service at the exact moment to create remarkable connections.

CONTACT
Marcus Martino
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Guilherme Aguiar
IR Superintendent

Phone: +55 (11) 3080-0100
E-mail: ri@wizsolucoes.com.br
Website: http://ri.wizsolucoes.com.br/

SOURCE Wiz

Wiz releases its 2018 third quarter results on Wednesday (7th)

