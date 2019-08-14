Wiz releases its 2019 second quarter results on Wednesday (14th)

SAO PAULO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In this release, we registered gross revenues of R$184.6 million, against R$163.9 million same basis last year presents an increase of 12.6%. Accounting Net income reached R$54.0 million in 2Q19, an increase of 11.2%, compared to the same period previous year.

The result was released today (14th) after the market had closed and tomorrow (15th) there will be the conference call (English and Portuguese) for analysts and investors.

All information about the release is available at the Company's web page.

About us

We are Wiz, a distribution channels manager for financial products and insurances that operates throughout all over the country. Through over 45 years of operation, we have identified opportunities and implemented solutions to enhance our clients' results in several distribution channels. Investing in people, technology and methods we develop business models focused on operational efficiency, maximizing the value of the channels in which we operate.

CONTACT

Marcus Martino

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Guilherme Aguiar

Market Relations and M&A Officer



Phone: +55 (11) 3080-0100

E-mail: ri@wizsolucoes.com.br

Website: http://ri.wizsolucoes.com.br/

SOURCE Wiz

