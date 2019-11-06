Wiz releases its 2019 third quarter results on Wednesday (6th)

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This last quarter (3Q19), we registered a total gross revenue of R$200.5 million, against R$170.0 on 3Q18, presenting an increase of 18%. The accounting net income reached R$62.3 million in 3Q19, an increase of 14.8%, compared to the same period last year.

The quarterly results were released today (6th) after the market closed and tomorrow (7th) will be the conference call (English and Portuguese) for analysts and investors.

We are Wiz, a manager of financial products and insurances distribution channels, that operates all over the country. After being in the market for over 45 years, we have identified opportunities and implemented solutions to enhance our clients' results in several distribution channels. Investing in people, technology and methods, we develop a business model focused in operational efficiency, maximizing the value of the channels in which we operate.

