Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Presents Wizard World New Orleans To Kick Off 2019

John D. Maatta, Wizard Entertainment CEO (OTCBB: WIZD), today announced that the nation's largest producer of pop-culture events is now known as Wizard Entertainment, Inc. The renamed entity, formerly known as Wizard World, Inc., is pleased to present its first convention of the 2019 calendar year, Wizard World New Orleans, January 4-6, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, featuring Aquaman headliner Jason Momoa, together with several stars of "The Vampire Diaries," "Outlander" and other popular television programs and films.

Maatta stated, "Wizard Entertainment is a name that more appropriately captures the breadth of initiatives we are planning as we head into 2019. In addition to our successful live events across North America, the name reflects our additional opportunities in other regions such as China, location-based entertainment initiatives, and participation in strategic M&A opportunities.

The live pop culture conventions will continue under the Wizard World brand (Wizard World New Orleans, Wizard World Portland, etc.). The schedule of 2019 events is available at https://wizardworld.com/comiccon.

