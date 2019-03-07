Wizard Slots Announced New Online Slots to Commemorate International Women's Day

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, England, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After launching in 2017, Wizard Slots has grown to become one of the leading i-gaming platforms throughout Europe, boasting a collection of the latest games from some of the world's leading developers. Wizard Slots pride themselves on being a fair and welcoming platform, this is why they are happy to announce they are supporting International Women's Day, this March.

Scott Manford, CEO of Fortuna Gaming, said: "We're thrilled about the way Wizard Slots has grown over the past two years and developed into the impressive online slots platform it is today."

"One of the biggest parts of our day-to-day is looking after our players and ensuring they've always got a safe environment to play the latest games as well as being a platform that promotes inclusivity as well as responsible gambling."

"We wanted to coordinate a massive push of new games going live on the site in celebration of the day as a focal point in the movement for equal rights. The majority of our players are actually female, so it's important to us that we do something to mark the day. Thus, the idea behind publishing more new games stems from the response to women requesting more female-friendly titles."

Game titles like Gem Machine, Mayan Gods and Gemtastic are just a few of the many names coming to Wizard Slots. With brand new games comes new chances to win as well as new offers and promotions across the platform.

In addition to Wizard Slot's support for the landmark day, they're also looking to develop a more diverse setting in-house. Experienced designer, Rachel Flowdy has recently joined Fortuna Gaming and has already made her mark, putting her own spin and influence on the latest designs and projects coming out of Fortuna. Coincidently, just in time for International Women's Day on the 8th of March.

What about after International Women's Day?

CEO Manford went on to say: "As always with our site, we will continue to provide the best slot games in the business, featuring the easiest gameplay, smoothest depositing systems, as well as a host of branded titles."

Our core aim of the site has and will forever remain the same: ensuring that our players have the most enjoyable experience within the i-gaming world."

Visit Wizard Slots on March 8 for a celebration of International Women's Day 2019.

https://www.wizardslots.com

