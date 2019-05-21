Wizeline joins Stripe Partner Program to help new users deploy Stripe products faster

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wizeline, a global product development and design company, today announced that it has joined the Stripe Partner Program as a Verified Partner, providing implementation consulting and engineering services for Stripe users.

"We are thrilled to be one of the first technology services firms to join Stripe's Partner Program," said Bismarck Lepe, founder and CEO of Wizeline. "Wizeline began in the Silicon Valley and leverages that experience to revolutionize outsourced product development and help companies innovate. For companies that lack the engineering or technical resources necessary to integrate Stripe, Wizeline will step in to provide coding and testing, either as an add-on service for engineering teams or fully supported by Wizeline."

Stripe is a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet. Millions of businesses of all sizes use Stripe today to accept online payments and run complex global operations.

"Partners have integrated with Stripe for years," said Claire Hughes Johnson, Stripe COO. "But as Stripe is increasingly getting pulled up-market, our users have asked for an easier way to discover new partners and new applications. That's why we're excited Wizeline is joining forces with us today to provide a better overall experience for the millions of businesses scaling on Stripe."

About Stripe

Stripe is a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet. Businesses of every size—from new startups to public companies like Salesforce and Facebook—use the company's software to accept online payments and run technically sophisticated financial operations in more than 100 countries. Stripe helps new companies get started and grow their revenues, and established businesses accelerate into new markets and launch new business models. Over the long term, Stripe aims to increase the GDP of the internet.

About Wizeline

Wizeline is a global product development company that helps clients solve their biggest challenges with design and technology. Headquartered in San Francisco, Wizeline is committed to collaboration without borders by sharing Silicon Valley innovation with the rest of the world. The company has offices throughout Mexico, Vietnam, Thailand, Spain, Australia, and the U.S. For more information, visit us at www.wizeline.com.

