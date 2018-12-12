Wizeline names CFO and Board appointments, adding former McKinsey partner and former EPAM CFO to leadership team

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wizeline, a global product development and design company, today announced the appointment of Michael Patsalos-Fox to its Board and the naming of Anthony Conte as Chief Financial Officer.

Wizeline operates a global talent network of more than 3,000 developers to meet the growing needs of its customers, with major hubs in Mexico and Vietnam. All industries are experiencing increased competition for engineering talent and pressure to implement new technologies and accelerate product development.

"Both Anthony and Michael have incredible track records leading professional services firms, which make them uniquely qualified for Wizeline," said Bismarck Lepe, CEO and founder of Wizeline, "We're excited to have both of them join our mission to revolutionize outsourced development with technology and frameworks that add transparency and lead to faster innovation cycles."

"Wizeline has become a beacon of high tech in Mexico and Vietnam," said Patsalos-Fox, "I am delighted to be a part of Wizeline's unique approach to helping companies innovate with a people-first culture and giving back to the community."

"I am excited to join Wizeline and play an integral role in taking the business to the next level," said Conte, "Wizeline is perfectly positioned to achieve accelerated growth while also making a positive social impact in the areas in which we operate."

Michael Patsalos-Fox brings over three decades of experience in consulting and professional services to the Wizeline Board of Directors. He is the current Chairman, President, and CEO of visual communication solutions company Vidyo. Patsalos-Fox also sits on the board of Cognizant, a Fortune 500 information technology services firm. Previously, Patsalos-Fox spent 28 years at McKinsey & Company, where he served as a senior technology partner on McKinsey's operating committee for nine years and held a board seat for twelve years. He received a B.S. in computer science and pure mathematics from Sydney University in Australia and received an MBA with distinction from International Institute of Management Development in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Anthony Conte brings more than 25 years of experience in finance, accounting, audit, international operations, and strategic planning to Wizeline. He joins the Company from EPAM Systems, where he previously served as CFO, SVP, and Treasurer. In his eleven years at EPAM, Conte scaled the financial organization to support the company's growth from $66 million to $1.4 billion in revenue and played a key role in its successful 2012 IPO at a $500 million valuation. He received an MBA and B.S. in Accounting from Northeastern University.

