WizKid CleanPods the Smarter/Clean Solution for Cleaning Products

DALTON, Ga., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Produced as its first collection of household cleaning products, WizKid Products releases WizKid CleanPods.

WizKid CleanPods are eco-smart household cleaning products packaged in concentrated, water dissolvable pods. When added to water, they create highly-effective cleaning products made with limited chemicals. Using CleanPods is as simple as dropping the pod into the bottle and adding 24 ounces of water to give a better-for-the-earth cleaning solution.

WizKid CleanPods, concentrated cleaning products in a water-soluble pod. Eco-smart cleaning products designed to minimize the use of harsh chemicals. Defends surfaces against the build-up of dirt and grime in-between cleanings, reducing cleaning frequency, and the amount of chemicals used in spaces. The system almost eliminates single-use plastics and employs high-quality spray bottles, reducing the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. WizKid CleanPods embrace the Smarter/Clean philosophy.

WizKid CleanPods are available in five formulations for every surface in a home: a glass cleaner, multi-surface cleaner, bathroom cleaner, urine cleaner, and two floor cleaner options designed for use in three gallons of water. Each WizKid CleanPod formulation is designed to keep surfaces cleaner in between cleanings, prevent product build-up, and leave surfaces streak-free.

WizKid CleanPods understand that people want to be as good as possible to this planet we share. However, they also know individuals want to live in a place that is clean and smells good. CleanPods calls this balance between these two needs the Smarter/Clean philosophy. These ideals extend into minimizing the use of harsh chemicals in their line of cleaning products and finding safer combinations that work just as effectively—developing formulations that defend surfaces against the build-up of dirt and grime in-between cleanings, reducing cleaning frequency and the amount of chemicals used in spaces. Additionally, the water-soluble pod system eliminates single-use plastics and the use of commercial-quality spray bottles that are good to use for thousands of sprays, and are 100% recyclable, ultimately reduces the amount of waste that ends up in landfills.

"We are beyond excited to launch a line of household cleaning products made with limited chemicals," Jeff Crevier, CEO and owner said. "When I sat down with our scientists, we looked at different cleaning products on the market and eliminated numerous toxic chemicals that other brands use in their products when creating the formulations for WizKid CleanPods."

Crevier also emphasized that he did not want to charge customers to ship water, which inherently reduces shipping costs for the product. The starter kits come with a commercial-grade spray bottle and a six-month supply of CleanPods. The starter kit for each formulation is available now for $14, and a refill pack is available for $9 at cleanpods.com. There are also two subscription options for the CleanPod refills: a six-month and twelve-month subscription.

