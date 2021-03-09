WKHS INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Workhorse Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Workhorse Group, Inc. ("Workhorse Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WKHS) from July 7, 2020 through February 23, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

In 2016, the United States Postal Service ("USPS") launched the USPS Next Generation Delivery Vehicle ("NGDV") project, which was a competitive multiyear acquisition process to replace approximately 165,000 package delivery vehicles. Workhorse Group was one of the companies aiming to secure the NGDV contract, worth approximately $6.3 billion.

On February 23, 2021, the USPS issued a press release announcing that Oshkosh Defense had won the NGDV contract – not Workhorse Group.

On this news, Workhorse Group's stock price fell $14.88 per share, or 47% to close at $16.47 on February 23, 2021. The price continued to fall in after-hours trading and opened on February 23, 2021, at $14/07, a drop of over 50% from the previous open.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was merely hoping that USPS was going to select an electric vehicle as its Next Generation Delivery Vehicle, and had no assurance or indication from USPS that this was the case; (2) the Company had concealed the fact that electrifying the USPS's entire fleet would be impractical and astronomically expensive; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Workhorse Group's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

