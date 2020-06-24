WLTW Class Action Reminder: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors Of Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the shareholder class action lawsuit against Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW) in connection with the proposed merger between Willis Towers and Aon plc. The lawsuit seeks damages and/or equitable relief on behalf of Willis Towers shareholders under the federal securities laws.

If you are a Willis Towers shareholder and would like to join the action or discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Willis Towers Class Action or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper, free of charge , at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants issued a materially misleading proxy statement recommending that Willis Towers shareholders vote in favor of the proposed merger between Willis Towers and Aon. According to the complaint, the proxy statement contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning, among other things, Willis Towers', Aon's, and the combined company's financial projections and the analyses performed by Willis Towers' financial advisor.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 3, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you would like to join the action or discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/willis-towers-watson-public-limited-company-wltw-stock-merger-aon-plc/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper, free of charge , at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE OR YOU MAY REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Related Links

www.halpersadeh.com

