W.M. Barr to Become #1 Company in Outdoor Cleaning With the Acquisition of Spray & Forget Brand

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- W.M. Barr & Company, Inc. ("W. M. Barr"), a market leader in specialty cleaning products serving both consumers and professionals in the home improvement, household and automotive industries, has acquired Spray & Forget, the fastest growing brand in the outdoor cleaning market. The terms and conditions of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Outdoor Living is a $5-billion category, and growing. Now, more than ever, consumers are looking for ways to clean and maintain their investment in these living spaces," said Scott Beal, President of W.M. Barr. "This acquisition not only makes Barr the number one outdoor cleaning company in the U.S.; it also gives us a full line of products to meet every consumer need with the best brands and technologies available."

Spray & Forget was originally invented to deal with black streaks on roofs, but has since been expanded into a full line of outdoor cleaning products. The products are eco-friendly, non-toxic and biodegradable, and are designed to work over-time with the elements. No rinsing is required. Spray & Forget products remove stains caused by algae, mold, mildew, moss and lichen and work great on all exterior surfaces.

Spray & Forget joins a market leading stable of outdoor cleaning brands at W.M. Barr, including Mold Armor, a leading brand in mold cleaning and abatement, and Mr. Clean Outdoor Cleaner, a hose-end cleaner that powers away tough dirt and grime with no scrubbing. Together, these brands offer consumers unparalleled ability to clean dirt, remove stains and kill mold with minimal effort.

About W.M. Barr & Company, Inc.

Based in Memphis, TN, W.M Barr is part of Barr Brands International and is a market leader in specialty cleaning, home improvement and automotive refinishing products. The company sells its products through retail and distributor channels in the United States and has a successful track record of acquiring and integrating branded products with its superior marketing and distribution capabilities. Barr's portfolio of brands includes well-known products such as Goof Off®, Mold Armor®, Klean Strip®, DampRid® and Microban. The Company is 100% employee-owned and continues to review a variety of growth and acquisition opportunities. For more information, please visit www.barrbrandsinternational.com.

SOURCE W.M. Barr

