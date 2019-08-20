WM Partners Selects Artivest Platform to Bring Private Equity Solution to Financial Advisors

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WM Partners, a middle-market private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in the health and wellness sector, has selected Artivest's digital alternative investment platform as its point of access to financial advisors and qualified high-net-worth investors.

"Artivest provides us with the scalability and efficiency to broaden our exposure to a more diversified investor base," said Jose Minski, Co-Founder of WM Partners. "We are eager to harness Artivest's open-architecture platform to engage with advisors and qualified investors who are looking to add a private equity solution that strives to generate diversified returns within their portfolios."

WM Partners' investment approach involves building a profitable and prudently leveraged portfolio of middle-market companies with branded products in the natural consumer health market. Specifically, WM Partners is focusing on certain subsectors of the health and wellness universe, encompassing natural personal care, natural remedies, and functional foods. A key aspect of the differentiated WM Partners program is the firm's focus on creating scalable businesses by acquiring, integrating, and consolidating tuck-in acquisitions, and executing operational efficiencies to accelerate growth.

The WM Partners' senior team members each have more than 30 years of experience as entrepreneurs and operators in the pharmaceutical, consumer, and health and wellness industries. Their experience in starting, building, and acquiring businesses in these sectors uniquely positions them to identify middle-market businesses with promising sales and market potential, and work with management to generate value and accelerate their growth trajectory through capital, strategic, and operational support. For more information, please visit http://wmplp.com/.

"We are proud that the Artivest Open Network serves as a gateway to financial advisors, and the qualified investors they work with, for an ever-expanding selection of alternative managers," said Matt Osborne, Chief Investment Officer of Artivest. "Health and wellness brands have been continuing to gain market share for over a decade, and now advisors and investors can attempt to improve the health of their portfolios by seamlessly, and cost-effectively, accessing this unique alternative solution through our digital platform."

WM Partners is the latest investment manager to expand advisor access to its private alternative investment programs through the Artivest Open Network, joining other best-in-class managers including EJF Capital, KKR, and LaSalle Investment Management.

Since 2011, Artivest has been helping financial advisors and high-net-worth investors across the Americas, Europe, and Asia build better portfolios by transforming how they identify, access, and invest in institutional private alternative strategies. As the leading independent digital platform for hedge funds, private equity, and real assets, the Artivest Open Network delivers simplicity through intuitive technology, accessibility through disciplined product structuring, and efficiency through data-driven distribution. Run by accomplished fintech and investment industry executives in New York and California, Artivest is proudly independent and privately held by its employees and outside investors including Aquiline Capital Partners, Genstar Capital, KKR, and Thiel Capital. For more information, please visit us on artivest.co, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

WM Partners is a middle-market private equity firm specialized in buyout investments in the health and wellness sectors. WM Partners seeks to acquire small and medium size businesses with attractive growth prospects and generate sustainable, long-term value through its operational expertise in the health and wellness sectors, and strategic business approach working in collaboration with experienced management teams. WM Partners is based in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. More information about WM Partners is available at www.wmplp.com.

