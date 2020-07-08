WMBC Appoints New President David Coles

IRVINE, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After investing nearly 12 years at WMBC, David Coles has been appointed to his latest role of company President. This announcement follows the firm's highly anticipated office relocation in June. David began his career at WMBC while finishing college and spent time earning advancement from each role he was given so that he could become an expert in every facet of the business. Throughout the years he worked closely with his father and WMBC Founder Scott Coles to understand the culture the firm had created and why it was a critical element to their success. As a visionary, who is driven to create systems and processes to see ideas brought to life, David has shown unwavering commitment to implementing elevated ways to serve their clientele and ultimately – keep their clients as the focal point. In an ever-changing world with a stressed global climate, and in an industry that has gotten far away from personalized service, David is steadfast in cultivating an environment that serves clientele at the highest level. Spearheading industry thought leadership himself as far back as 1980, Scott Coles is, and will remain, a pivotal part of the WMBC team. This thoughtful move will allow Scott to dedicate more time to his clientele, and to the development of new and innovative growth opportunities for WMBC. Learn more about WMBC.

"David has devoted his career to creating a better way for our clients and their financial futures. Our firm's focus has always been our client's wellbeing, which is why I know that David is the absolute best choice for the role of President. While our industry has been moving away from full service, David has helped champion our approach – serving clients at a highly personal level with intention." -Scott Coles, Founder WMBC

"WMBC has created a culture that provides elevated care, guidance and solutions for clientele who desire to live life by design. My goal is to continue driving the right growth strategies through our trademarked approach, Human Wealth™, as we lead the next generation of wealth management." –David Coles, President, WMBC

About WMBC:

WMBC was founded by Scott Coles who holds designations as a Charter Financial Consultant (ChFC) and Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU), with forty years of experience in the financial planning, wealth management and life insurance industries. Curating a team of industry leading professionals, WMBC offers Human Wealth™ planning, portfolio management and business consulting. Their mission is to help individuals and families use wealth as a tool to support well-being. As Human Wealth™ Practitioners, the WMBC team specializes in developing Human Wealth™ plans that are effective in supporting a well lived life, using a scientifically designed system that bridges the gap between subjective life experiences and objective resources. For more information on Human Wealth™ planning, click HERE.

Sterling Public Relations

949-200-6566

[email protected]



SOURCE WMBC

Related Links

https://wmbc.financial

