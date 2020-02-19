WMBC Selected as First Human Wealth™ Practitioner

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The financial planning industry is known for being slow to evolve, however, the needs of today's consumer have driven the development of an innovative approach to building wealth called Human Wealth™. The proprietary planning modality is comprised of four phases that are designed to bridge the gap between a client's subjective experience of life and their financial, personal and social resources. By moving through the four phases of Human Wealth™ annually, advisors can ensure that their clients are supported by financial systems that are meaningful, sustainable, feasible, and integrable. More information on Human Wealth™ for advisors can be found HERE.

"Our firm is committed to providing the best possible solutions, systems, support and strategies, which is why we are proud to be offering Human Wealth™ Plans for our clientele so they can be supported in their current experience of life." –David Coles, WMBC Chief Operations Officer and Wealth Advisor

About WMBC:

WMBC was founded by Scott Coles who holds designations as a Charter Financial Consultant (ChFC) and Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU), with nearly forty years of experience in the financial planning, wealth management and life insurance industries. Curating a team of industry leading professionals, WMBC offers human wealth planning, portfolio management and business consulting. Their mission is to help individuals and families use wealth as a tool to support well-being. As Human Wealth™ Practitioners, the WMBC team is empowered to create Human Wealth™ plans that are effective in supporting a well lived life, using a scientifically designed modality that bridges the gap between subjective life experiences and objective resources. For more information, click HERE.

