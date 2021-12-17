WNBA & Black Women's Health Imperative Spread the Word to Take the Shot for the Win This Weekend at Chicago's Arne Duncan Classic and Bishop Shepard Little Center

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Black Women's Health Imperative (BWHI) joins forces with players of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) to tackle the growing number of COVID-19 cases impacting communities throughout the Chicago, IL area.

The organization, through its COVID-19 Vaccine Awareness and Equity grant awarded by the Rockefeller Foundation, is proactively embedding its Take the Shot for the Win campaign in communities in Chicago to spread one very important message: It's Not Worth the Risk, Take the Shot!

"This pandemic continues to take on harmful new forms, as we've witnessed with both Delta and now Omicron variants. The Black Women's Health Imperative remains vigilant in our conquest to keep our communities safe, engaged and informed. We know that when it comes to matters of public health in our communities, we can't afford to pass the ball," said Tammy Boyd, Chief Policy Officer and General Counsel at BWHI.

Over the course of the weekend, BWHI will host and co-host events throughout Chicago that reach into the core of the community.

On Saturday, December 18, BWHI will partner with the Arne Duncan Classic being held at the University of Chicago's Laboratory High School. The event will take place from 12:00 to 5:00 PM CT and is open to the public.

"As a league of fully vaccinated athletes, we understand the significance of our role and what it means to commit to the win. Unfortunately, this is one time none of us can afford to lose. Our work and partnership with BWHI has been guided by the critical need to get our communities properly informed and meaningfully engaged, which is why we are committed to doing any and everything we can to help and encourage those around us to 'Take the Shot and Get Boosted,'" said Terri Jackson, Executive Director of the Women's National Basketball Players Association.

The events on Sunday, December 19 will feature a series of community conversations, beginning with a Women, Faith and Vaccinations event held at the House of Hope from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM CT, followed by a COVID Conversations in the Community roundtable discussion hosted by Illinois State Senator Mattie Hunter at Bishop Shepard Little Recreational Center from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM CT.

"As a city, Chicago has had more than 350,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 6,300 deaths, the majority of which have been Black and Latinx with a vast majority being over the age of 60. I am excited about the opportunity to partner with the Black Women's Health Imperative because the issues facing our communities require trust, commitment and care. By getting out and talking to people where they are, in their communities, we are able to demonstrate that they can trust us, that we are committed to their safety and, most importantly, that we care about what happens to them," said Illinois State Senator Mattie Hunter.

BWHI is proud to support this critical partnership and outreach, particularly around a key health issue impacting Black women and their families. Building awareness of vaccinations is a significant priority for all three partners.

About the Black Women's Health Imperative:

Founded 38 years ago, Black Women's Health Imperative (BWHI) is the only national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health and wellness of our nation's 22 million Black women and girls – physically, emotionally, and financially. The core mission is advancing health equity and social justice for Black women, across the lifespan, through policy, advocacy, education, research, and leadership development. For more information, please visit www.bwhi.org .

About the Women's National Basketball Players Association:

Established in 1998, the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) is the first of its kind and longest running union for women athletes. The purpose of the WNBPA is to protect the rights of players and assist them in achieving their full potential on and off the court. The members of the WNBPA are phenomenal and accomplished athletes. The union members play in the WNBA; and many play for and represent this country in World Championships and the Olympic Games. In order to make a living in the sport, they play in leagues overseas, too. For more information, please visit www.wnbpa.com .

Media Contacts:

Michelle Webb, Black Women's Health Imperative, [email protected] (202) 723-2200

Halie Owens, Office of Senator Mattie Hunter, [email protected]

Michael Goldsholl, Women's National Basketball Players Association (212) 655-0906

SOURCE Black Women's Health Imperative