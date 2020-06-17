WNBA All-Star Erica Wheeler Signs with Distinction Agency

MIAMI, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinction Agency, a Miami-based marketing agency that represents professional athletes, social media influencers and various businesses, announced today they have signed Indiana Fever Guard and 2019 WNBA All-Star MVP, Erica Wheeler, to a marketing agreement. With this agreement, Distinction Agency is now Wheeler's marketing agency of record. With athlete brands becoming more valuable than ever, Distinction Agency will assist Wheeler with continuing to build her brand off the court.

Born and raised in Miami, Florida, Erica Wheeler attended Rutgers University in 2009, where she made it to the NCAA Tournament in each of her first three seasons. When Wheeler's time at Rutgers concluded, she entered the 2013 WNBA Draft, where she went undrafted. Wheeler was a member of the Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty during the 2015 season. After earning a training camp invitation from the Indiana Fever in 2016, Wheeler signed with the team and has been a member of the Fever ever since. During the 2019 season, Wheeler finished second on the team in scoring and first in assists, earning her a spot in her first WNBA All-Star Game. She went on to become the first ever undrafted WNBA player to win the All-Star MVP.

"This is an exciting time in my career after being named the WNBA All-Star MVP last season," said Erica Wheeler, Indiana Fever Guard. "When evaluating marketing agencies, I prioritized finding a partner that has had success working with athletes, especially female athletes. Distinction impressed me with the caliber of work they have done for their clients. They are passionate about helping athletes build and monetize their brands off the court. I'm confident this will be a fantastic partnership for all of us."

"We are ecstatic to welcome Erica to our agency," said Distinction Agency CEO, Alex Onaindia. "Erica's determination to become great has led to her becoming one of the top WNBA players. She is not only a star on the court but off of it. The work she does with businesses and in the community through The Wheeler Kid Foundation is exemplary. This is a tremendous day for all of us and we are ready to get to work."

Founded in 2018, Distinction Agency is a full-service marketing agency based in Miami, FL that represents professional athletes, social media influencers and various businesses. Distinction Agency has executed integrated marketing programs for Fortune 500 companies and industry leading start-ups. The Silicon Review named Distinction Agency as one of the "30 Fastest Growing Private Companies to Watch" for 2020.

