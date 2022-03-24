WNBA Legend Lisa Leslie joins LootMogul, a sports metaverse gaming platform

LootMogul is a multiverse blockchain gaming platform for sports influencers and fans to engage. Sports influencers from NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, ICC, Olympics, Collegian, High-School etc. lead the fan engagement model in our metaverse through gaming, creating sports arenas/lands, gaining unrivaled experiences with star celebrities, earn NFTs, and cryptos. All land sale / ownership of sports arenas has real-world utility and VIP/backstage access to top-tier celebrities and their branded real estate (sports stadiums) in major USA cities - Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore etc. LootMogul Community - https://www.instagram.com/lootmogul/

"I am pleased to announce that I have joined LootMogul as a partner and a brand ambassador and I am thrilled to be part of the LootMogul family and build the sports metaverse together with all of you!" - Lisa Leslie.

"We are pleased to form a strategic venture partnership with Lisa Leslie, a sports legend, highly intellectual and a charismatic leader that truly cares about the people and wants to provide a platform that can generate generational wealth for athletes, fans, and brands using blockchain/NFTs. We are humbled and honored to have Lisa as our partner and build this metaverse together for all, "- Raj Rajkotia, the founder & CEO of LootMogul.com

About Lisa Leslie

Leslie played in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). She is a three-time WNBA MVP and a four-time Olympic gold medal winner.

The number-seven pick in the 1997 inaugural WNBA draft, she followed her career at the University of Southern California with eight WNBA All-Star selections and two WNBA championships over the course of 11 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Leslie was the first player to dunk in a WNBA game. In 2011, she was voted in by fans as one of the Top 15 players in WNBA history. All throughout her WNBA career, Leslie also played for USA Basketball in international competition, winning four Olympic gold medals (1996, 2000, 2004, 2008) and two FIBA World Championships (1998, 2002).

SOURCE LootMogul