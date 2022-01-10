WNC Appoints Edward J. Campbell as SVP Legal Affairs

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WNC, a leading provider of investment, asset management and development services in the affordable housing industry, announced today that it has appointed Edward J. Campbell as Senior Vice President – Legal Affairs.

"Ed has extensive experience in real estate law, particularly in the areas of affordable housing development and preservation, as well as public and private finance for such projects," said Will Cooper Jr., president and chief executive officer of WNC. "He is a welcome addition to our team, especially as we continue the expansion of WNC's preservation equity funds and LIHTC development."

Campbell brings 15 years of experience to his current role and joins WNC from Nixon Peabody LLP, where he advised clients on all matters related to affordable housing with a specialty in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) programs. Campbell also previously worked as attorney with Cox, Castle & Nicholson LLP, and served as an attorney-advisor with the Office of General Counsel, U. S Department of Housing and Urban Development. He earned his bachelor's degree in political science from University of California San Diego, and his juris doctor from Pepperdine University School of Law.

About WNC

WNC, founded in 1971 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., is a national investor in affordable housing and community development initiatives. The firm has acquired approximately $13.9 billion of assets totaling in excess of 1,600 properties in 48 states, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. WNC's investor base exceeds 19,500 institutional and retail clients, including Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks, and insurance companies. Additional information is available at www.wncinc.com.

