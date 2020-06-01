WNC Insurance Services Prepared for Active Hurricane Season, Managing Claims During Pandemic

CHICAGO, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- June marks the beginning of hurricane season. While anticipated higher-than-normal storm activity is always a cause for concern, this year, state officials and insurance providers are potentially facing a unique set of challenges in managing claims and public safety in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WNC Insurance Services, a leader in the private flood insurance market for more than 25 years, has taken appropriate steps to prepare for such a scenario and ensure that insureds, agents and brokers receive the dedicated support and personalized service they have come to expect. Through WNC's wholly owned claims administrator, Precise Adjustments, experienced adjusters are equipped with the resources and tools to manage claims promptly in any situation.

"Our robust continuity plan ensures we are adequately staffed and that our field adjusters have the voice and data systems they need to work in any remote environment," said Jeff Garretson, Chief Claims Officer. "Precise utilizes a direct web-based communication adjustment process through a custom portal to facilitate both claim speed of handling and customer metric reporting. All of our field resources are also prepared to comply with any local, state and federal COVID-19 guidelines."

WNC's compliance team developed a pandemic questionnaire for all companies and individual contractors who work with the Precise Adjustments team to ensure their understanding of guidelines for personal protective equipment, social distancing and other measures that have been put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In addition, all companies and contractors were required to provide WNC with updated business continuity plans.

Lauren Savage, Executive Vice President of WNC's Private Flood Services Division, said the seamless collaboration with the Precise Adjustments team enables claims to be closely managed every step of the way.

"The value of our integrated model is speed to service," she said. "The claims team is able to respond faster and more effectively with earlier notification of loss and the ability to tap into the long-standing client relations of WNC. The steps we have taken to address potential COVID-19 scenarios are another way to deliver on our commitment to our clients and ensure peace of mind in these challenging times."

WNC provides a wide range of innovative private flood solutions with higher limits, broader coverages and more stable and competitive rates than what is available from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). To ensure the right coverage for your insureds this hurricane season, visit our website or contact us today at [email protected] to have us quote your potential target risks.

About WNC Insurance Services

WNC Insurance Services is a leading property and casualty underwriting agency that offers specialty risk management solutions, including private flood, construction and lender-placed products. We offer superior service and deep expertise in private flood program administration, and provide specialized Primary and Excess Flood solutions, which are available in 49 states.

Founded in 1962, WNC is a wholly owned company of Tokio Marine Kiln, one of the largest carriers in the Lloyd's of London insurance market and a member of the Tokio Marine Group. WNC's corporate office is located in Chicago, Ill., with operating centers in Dallas, Texas, Irvine, Calif., Miami, Fla., Naperville, Ill., and South Pasadena, Calif. For more information, visit our website at www.wncinsuranceservices.com .

Follow WNC Insurance Services on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:



Joshua Clifton

Vice President, Marketing and Communications

312-736-2351 (office)

773-230-1304 (mobile)

[email protected]

SOURCE WNC Insurance Services, Inc.; Precise Adjustments

Related Links

www.wncinsuranceservices.com

