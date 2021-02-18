WNDR-ing When? The Time is Now!

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WNDR Museum, Chicago's ever-evolving, immersive art and technology experience, will reopen to the public on Friday, February 26, with brand-new interactive art, touchless experiences, and enhanced safety measures.

The reimagined WNDR experience features one-of-a-kind installations from artists, collectives, and studios locally and globally. Leaning into cutting-edge technologies, WNDR Museum prioritizes joy, curiosity and creativity while ensuring safety through thought-provoking, interactive technologies and stunning installations that do not require touch.

"We are proud to present this evolution of WNDR, the fruits of many months of creative exploration and our commitment to explore the latest in immersive and interactive technology. We showcase artists, technologists and makers who've realized that WNDR is a home for disruptive thinking and iconoclastic action. This is a multi-sensory experience of creative inspiration, the joy of wonder itself," said Brad Keywell, founder of WNDR.

The health and safety of the WNDR community is of the utmost importance. Daily capacity will be limited to allow guests time and space to explore safely, and timed tickets must be purchased in advance. Safety enhancements include the following:

Temperature Checks: Upon arrival at the museum, all guests must allow a temperature check.

Masks: All guests over the age of two are required to wear a face covering.

Social Distancing: Guests are required to remain 6 feet or more apart from those outside your immediate group. Placements are marked on the ground throughout the museum to encourage a distant viewing experience.

Sanitizing: Hand sanitizer is provided for use by all museum guests and cleaning measures have been increased throughout the museum, with particular attention to handles, knobs, and other high-touch areas.

Air flow: We have increased air ventilation and filtering throughout the museum for the safety of our guests.

Health Screenings: WNDR employees undergo a daily screening and temperature check.

What's new?

WNDR remains committed to presenting unexpected, fully immersive art experiences. The Museum is reopening with 20+ new installations, including FLUX ROOM, a multi-sensory, 360° immersive experience curated by S̶A̶N̶T̶IA̶G̶O̶ X, a Chicago-based Indigenous Futurist. The trajectory of his practice is an exploration of the human interface between our built environment, technology, history, futurity, our own self-relevance, and how we navigate this relationship to construct our notions of order. At WNDR, S̶A̶N̶T̶IA̶G̶O̶ X generated a hyper-real environment that stimulates our perpetual concepts of memory and futurity using artificial intelligence, machine learning, sounds, visuals, and scents.

Another multi-sensory experience on display at WNDR is I Heard There Was a Secret Chord created by Daily tous les jours, an all-female based Montreal art and design studio whose work seeks to enhance the power of individuals coming together. I Heard There Was a Secret Chord invites guests to participate in a virtually humming choir that is powered by the number of people around the world listening to Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah at any given minute.

Installations by local Chicago studios and makers allow guests to tap into their playful side. Visual Feeder's Human Hues encourage guests to create a colorful piece of art using their shadows, while Midwest Immersive's Lumens transforms guests' behavior into light and sound.

HOURS:

Thursday and Friday: 4-8pm

Saturdays: 11-12 pm complimentary tickets for frontline workers and family; 12 pm-8pm for the public

complimentary tickets for frontline workers and family; for the public Sundays: 11- 12 pm complimentary tickets for frontline workers and family; 12 pm-6pm for the public

TICKETS:

Tickets to WNDR must be purchased in advance at https://www.showclix.com/tickets/WNDRadmission .

. The cost of tickets is $30 , and kids ages 2 and under are free.

, and kids ages 2 and under are free. To show appreciation for the continued hard work and dedication of frontline workers and their families, WNDR will reserve 11-12 p.m. on Saturday and Sundays for this group. Frontline workers can email [email protected] with a photo of their employee ID to receive a code for complimentary admission.

ADDRESS:

WNDR Museum

1130 West Monroe

Chicago, IL 60607

WEBSITE:

www.wndrmuseum.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram @wndrmuseum , Facebook @wndrmuseum , Twitter @wndrmuseum

Hashtag: #wndrmuseum

ABOUT WNDR:

WNDR was founded in 2018 with the mission to create joy, provoke curiosity, and inspire the creativity of each guest. WNDR intends to disrupt ideas of the traditional museum experience through interactive, immersive art and play.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Natalie Stanichuk

312-420-2225

[email protected]

Megan Richards Martin

773-517-1826

[email protected]

SOURCE WNDR Museum

Related Links

https://www.wndrmuseum.com/

