WNRS - NFL Hall of Fame Inductee Warren Moon Joins 'Krush House(TM)' and 'Krush House(TM) Legends' Video Podcasts on Friday October 1st 2021

Warren Moon played professional football for 23 seasons. He spent the majority of his career with the Houston Oilers of the National Football League (NFL) and the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League (CFL). In the NFL, Moon also played for the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and Kansas City Chiefs. Moon was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006, becoming the first black quarterback and the first undrafted quarterback to receive the honor. He is also the only player inducted to both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. Moon is a 9X Pro-Bowl champion, 1990 All - Pro - NFL Offensive Player of the Year, UPI ALF-NFC Player of the Year, 1997 Pro Bowl MVP and 1980/1982 Grey Cup MVP.

Warren Moon, Pro Football HOF Inductee stated, "I'm always excited to chat football and looking forward to sharing my picks with the Krush House™ crew".

Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS stated, "What an honor. I spent many hours watching and betting on Warren Moon during his two-decade career. Warren represents hall of fame relentless effort. After everything he has achieved on a football field, I appreciate most the fact that he was the first undrafted quarterback to make the Hall of Fame. Simply amazing. Warren Moon is another in a long line of former NFL stars we have exclusively brought to our audience of sports bettors."

"Krush House™" airs Friday evenings at https://krushhouse.com/ and is co-hosted by comedian Frank Nicotero, former NFL quarterback, ESPN NFL analyst Sean Salisbury and Wayne Allyn Root who is known as "The King of Vegas sports gambling" and "America's oddsmaker". To date, "Krush House™" special guests have included MLB's all-time hits leader Pete Rose, former NFL quarterback, NFC player of the year and ESPN announcer Ron Jaworski, former MLB All-Star relief pitcher and studio analyst Mitch 'Wild Thing' Williams, former 2X NCAA basketball assist leader, former ESPN NBA analyst and current Fox Sports analyst Doug Gottlieb, the original 'Bad Boy' NBA champion power forward Rick Mahorn, former 5X New York Yankees All-Star, Coach and New York Mets Manager Willie Randolph and former MLB 2X New York Yankees World Series Champion, MLB Radio Show and Catching Heat podcast Host Jim Leyritz, former 4x Pro Bowl, 2x First Team All Pro, 2000's All-Decade Team, Podcast and Radio Analyst Lorenzo Neal and former NFL running back and 2017 Dancing with the Stars champion Rashad Jennings.

The online gambling sector is expanding at a rapid pace. According to Grand View Research, the global online gambling market size was valued at USD 53.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2020 to 2027. For further information, please see https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/online-gambling-market.

Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. VegasWINNERS is a registered sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWINNERS is currently registered in West Virginia, Indiana, Colorado, New Jersey, Tennessee and able to operate in Nevada, Illinois and Iowa and has made application in several additional states. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. websites https://vegaswinners.com and https://krushhouse.com; Twitter https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc; Facebook https://www.facebook.com/winnerskrush; Instagram https://www.instagram.com/winnerskrush.

