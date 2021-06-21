WNRS - Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Receives Sports Gaming Approval from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, the Largest Sports Betting Market in America

LAS VEGAS, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK: WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announced today they have received the company's third sports gaming approval from The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement as a Registered Vendor Sports Gaming Affiliate able to refer customers in New Jersey in return for commission payments.

The New Jersey market has seen steady growth since its launch in June 2018. After recording more than $4.5 billion wagered in 2019 – the first full calendar year of legal betting – New Jersey finished 2020 as the largest sports betting market in America with over $6 billion in wagers placed surpassing Nevada by more than $1.5 billion in wagers placed. This is a full 28 percent of the entire annual US sports betting handle in one state. For further information, please visit https://www.sportsbettingdime.com/new-jersey/sports-betting-revenue/.

"I've waited a long time to see this happen and New Jersey is a tremendous state to add legalized sports betting for their fans," said Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS. "The momentum of states becoming legal is moving at a fast pace and by this time next year, I wouldn't be surprised if you could make a wager in almost every city."

VegasWINNERS is a licensed sports gaming affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWINNERS is currently registered in several states and has made application in additional states. It is the intent of VegasWINNERS to get licensed in all states that allow online sports gambling. To date, online sports gambling has been legalized in Nevada, New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Iowa, Oregon, Indiana, New Hampshire, Michigan, Colorado and Washington DC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC "WNRS") through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. VegasWINNERS is a licensed sports gaming affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWINNERS is currently registered in Indiana, Colorado and New Jersey and has made application in additional states. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. websites at https://vegaswinners.com/ and https://krushhouse.com/; Twitter at https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc; Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/winnerskrush/; and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winnerskrush/.

