Wohler releases loudness and phase metering for their for iAM-VIDEO-2 IP monitor

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wohler Technologies, a leading manufacturer of video, audio and data monitoring solutions, releases new features for its industry-leading iAM Series of IP monitors at IBC 2019 (Hall 8.A54).

Following the recent release of loudness and phase monitoring for their iAM-Audio products, Wohler is pleased to announce their iAM-Video-2 software now includes these additional features. While new units will ship with loudness and phase monitoring pre-installed, existing users may take advantage of the free upgrade by downloading the software from the Wohler website support page: https://www.wohler.com/downloads/

Loudness can be set to monitor in either LUFS or LKFS scales and complies with the relevant ITU BS and EBU standards. The user will have menu access to various settings, including ALARMS, (either over or under with a selection of timescales), LRA (the amount of time over which loudness is calculated) and MANUAL or AUTO run modes. In addition, the web GUI allows remote monitoring of loudness and metering parameters for a selected program.

A new release of software is also available for the current model iAM-Mix 8 and iAM-Mix-16 allowing the units to accept simultaneous multi-label updates from Evertz routers, either via single or multi-part messaging. In addition, the latest iAm-Mix software allow label updates using a set of Rest-API's for easy integration with different 3rd party routers.

"As a company, Wohler consistently strives to provide updates to existing broadcast solutions to keep up with evolving industry standards and customer needs," says Kim Templeman-Holmes, Vice President of Sales, Wohler. "We are looking forward to IBC 2019 and having the opportunity to demonstrate these updates to our innovative iAM Series platforms."

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler Technologies started out more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio monitoring product. Together, Wohler's cost-effective solutions ensure reliable signal monitoring and correction in IP and baseband formats

Based in Hayward, California, Wohler counts many of the world's finest broadcast, motion picture, and production facilities among its customers. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

