Wohler to release new iVAM 1U 12G at NAB

Wohler has announced a new 12G AV product to debut at this year's NAB.

Based on their existing i VAM 3G products, the new iVAM1-12G (1RU) offers a lower cost and lower height 1U option to Wohler's flagship 2U iAM-12G-SDI. Where 12G processing is required without the need for Dolby ATMOS decoding, this latest addition offers all the options available on the current iVAM-3G models, and more.

With a depth of 5.5" the product ships standard with two 12G/3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs with selected SDI out, a pair of analog inputs and outputs, an HDMI output, loudness measurement and phase indication. Also included are network capabilities to manage the unit remotely, including viewing meters and other monitoring information.

Additional signal options include: AES3 inputs, MADI, ST-2110, ST-2022-6, and audio over IP. Processing options include Dolby decoding for SDI and AES3, as well as 2110. An upgraded output routing feature is available too.

The iVAM1-12G features space for any one of up to three option cards, including the newly released SFP-Option Card, which is now available for iVAM and most iAM products, adding two additional 3G inputs to 3G products, or two 12G inputs to 12G products.

Other option cards provide Audio over IP - available in either Dante or Ravenna formats – and include 2110-30 primary and secondary RJ-45 Ethernet ports, enabling hitless (redundant) 2022-7 monitoring; an analog option card offers a further 8 balanced inputs and outputs on DB-25 connectors and also benefits from a TOSLINK (SPDIF) connector.

"Our customers particularly enjoy the benefits of our à la carte feature selections, allowing them to pick the signal inputs and options they require today, with the flexibility of an easy upgrade path to add additional features in response to changing technical requirements and budgets. Wohler's approach is specifically designed to respond to our customers' needs to protect and future proof their investment. This new IP-ready 12G addition to our range continues this design philosophy, while adding a lower cost option to our iAM-12G-SDI," says Makarand Karanjkar, CEO of Wohler.

