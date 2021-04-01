Wolf Popper LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Investors in Amdocs Limited (DOX)

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of purchasers of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) common stock.

Before the market opened on March 31, 2021, Jehoshaphat Research published a short-seller report on Amdocs. In the report, Jehoshaphat alleges, among other things, that (a) Amdocs overstated its profits by up to 50%; (b) several Amdocs auditors resigned and were replaced with small firms or firms with past issues; and (c) the cash on Amdocs' balance sheet is practically unavailable and Amdocs has hidden this problem.

On this news, Amdocs' stock price fell $9.19 per share, or 11.6%, and closed at $70.15 per share on March 31, 2021.

For more information, Amdocs investors with trading losses of over $50,000 should contact Joshua Ruthizer at (212) 451-9668 or at [email protected].

