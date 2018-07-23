Wolf Popper LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Investors in Microchip Technology Incorporated

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ : MCHP ) during the period March 1, 2018 through August 9, 2018. Microchip investors should contact Fei-Lu Qian at 877.370.7703 or at fqian@wolfpopper.com.

On August 9, 2018, after the market closed, Microchip reported net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 that was "adversely impacted" by "accounting, restructuring and other charges" of $226.9 million in connection with Microchip's acquisition of Microsemi Corporation during the quarter.

As a result of the disclosure, Microchip stock price declined $10.67 per share or nearly 11%, to close at $87.41 per share on August 10, 2018.

Wolf Popper has successfully recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors. The firm's reputation and expertise have been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed the firm to major positions in securities litigation. See www.wolfpopper.com.

