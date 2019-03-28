Wolf Popper LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Investors in Swedbank AB

NEW YORK, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of purchasers of Swedbank AB (OTC: SWDBY) American Depositary Receipts from February 3, 2015 through February 19, 2019.

On February 20, 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that, according to Swedish television, Swedbank had engaged in suspicious conduct suggestive of money laundering. Subsequently, on March 22, 2019, it was reported that Swedbank's anti-money laundering compliance head had resigned. On March 27, 2018, Sweden's Swedish Economic Crime Authority raided Swedbank's headquarters. Finally on March 28, 2019, Swedbank's President and CEO, Birgitte Bonnesen, was fired.

As a result of this news, Swedbank's ADRs have fallen over $6.50 per ADR since February 19, 2019 or by almost 30%.

Swedbank investors should contact Joshua Ruthizer at (212) 759-4600 or (877) 370-7703 or at jruthizer@wolfpopper.com.

