Wolf Popper LLP Announces That It Has Filed A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against First Choice Healthcare Solutions and its Former CEO Christian Romandetti

NEW YORK, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Popper LLP today announced that it has filed a securities class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida against First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. ("First Choice") (OTC: FCHS) and its former Chairman, CEO, and President Christian Romandetti, Sr. The case, MAZ Partners LP v. First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc., No. 6:19-cv-00619 (M.D. Fla.), asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5 on behalf of MAZ Partners and a proposed Class of purchasers of First Choice common stock between April 1, 2014 and November 14, 2018 ("Class Period").

The action alleges that during the Class Period, defendants were engaged in an undisclosed pump and dump scheme that manipulated and artificially inflated the price of First Choice common stock, and failed to disclose their involvement, rendering certain of their public statements materially misleading. On November 15, 2018, after a federal criminal indictment and an SEC enforcement action were announced against Romandetti and his co-conspirators, First Choice common stock declined $0.66 per share or nearly 65%, to close at $0.35 per share.

If you are a member of the proposed Class and wish to serve as Lead Plaintiff, you must file a motion with the Court no later than May 28, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other Class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the proposed Class may move the Court to serve as Lead Plaintiff through counsel of their choice. Members may also choose to do nothing and remain part of the proposed Class.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact Chet B. Waldman at (877) 370-7703 or cwaldman@wolfpopper.com.

MAZ Partners is represented by Wolf Popper, a firm with offices in New York, NY; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Houston, TX; Chicago, IL; and Springfield, IL. Wolf Popper has successfully recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors. More information about Wolf Popper can be found at www.wolfpopper.com.

