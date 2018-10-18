Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Intersections Inc. by iSubscribed and Partners

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Intersections Inc. (NASDAQ: INTX), concerning the proposed acquisition of Intersections by a joint venture consortium formed by iSubscribed, WindrCo and General Catalyst. Under the terms of the agreement, the consortium will commence an all-cash tender offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Intersections for $3.68 per share. The enterprise value of the offer price is $101.9 million. While Intersections' public shareholders will simply receive $3.68 per share, two of Intersections' large shareholders (holding together approximately 49% of Intersections' shares) are getting the special benefit of being permitted to roll over more than 13 million Intersections shares into the new company. Intersections' shareholders seeking more information about the transaction or Wolf Popper's investigation can contact Carl Stine at (212) 759-4600 or cstine@wolfpopper.com.

Wolf Popper has extensive experience representing investors in mergers and acquisition lawsuits and has successfully ensured that investors receive the maximum compensation. Twelve Wolf Popper attorneys were named Super Lawyers or Rising Stars in the 2017 Super Lawyers New York City Metro Edition, including Wolf Popper partner Carl Stine, who has been included in the Super Lawyers Top 100 List for the New York City Metro area for every year between 2014 and 2018. View his and other Wolf Popper attorneys' biographies at www.wolfpopper.com.

