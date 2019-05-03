Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. by Expedia Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEXEA, LEXEB) concerning the proposed acquisition of Liberty by Expedia. According to Carl Stine, a partner at Wolf Popper LLP, "It looks to us like the exchange ratio here is unfairly tipped in favor of Malone and Diller."

Under terms of the proposed acquisition, Liberty shareholders will receive 0.360 Expedia shares for each Liberty Series A and Series B share. Based on Expedia's closing stock price on May 2, 2019, the value of the offer is $46.16 per share. When the deal was announced on April 16, 2019, the valuation represented by the proposed exchange ratio was below the 52-week high stock price of $49.53 per share and below the two Street price targets of $47.73 and $51.00 per share for LEXEA.

Wolf Popper is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Liberty concerning the transaction. Liberty's shareholders seeking more information about the transaction or Wolf Popper's investigation can contact Mr. Stine at (212) 759-4600 or cstine@wolfpopper.com.

Wolf Popper has extensive experience representing investors in mergers and acquisition lawsuits. Ten Wolf Popper attorneys were named Super Lawyers or Rising Stars in the 2018 Super Lawyers New York City Metro Edition, including Wolf Popper partner Carl Stine, who was included in the Super Lawyers Top 100 List for the New York City Metro area. View Wolf Popper attorney biographies at www.wolfpopper.com.

