Wolf Popper LLP Issues Summary Notice of Proposed Class Action Settlement

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ILLINOIS

PUBLIC EMPLOYEES' RETIREMENT

SYSTEM OF MISSISSIPPI, Individually and On

Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiff, v. TREEHOUSE FOODS, INC., SAM K. REED,

DENNIS F. RIORDAN and CHRISTOPHER D.

SLIVA, Defendants. Case No.: 16-CV-10632 Honorable Robert M. Dow, Jr.

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PROPOSED CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

To: All persons who purchased TreeHouse Foods, Inc. ("TreeHouse") common stock on the open market between January 20, 2016 and November 2, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and who were damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class")

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, that Lead Plaintiff Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi, on behalf of itself and the Settlement Class, and TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Sam K. Reed, Dennis F. Riordan, and Christopher D. Sliva (collectively, the "Defendants"), have reached a proposed settlement of the above-captioned action (the "Action") in the amount of $27,000,000 that, if approved, will resolve the Action in its entirety (the "Settlement").

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Robert M. Dow, Jr. of the United States District Court of the Northern District of Illinois, Everett McKinley Dirksen United States Courthouse, 219 South Dearborn Street, Chicago, Illinois 60604, Courtroom 2303 at 10:00 a.m. on November 16, 2021 (the "Settlement Hearing") to, among other things, determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice as provided in the Settlement Agreement, dated as of July 13, 2021, (iii) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the Net Settlement Fund; and (iv) approve Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application. Given the current COVID-19 situation, the Court may conduct the Settlement Hearing remotely. You or your lawyer may ask to appear and speak at the hearing at your own expense, but you do not have to. Any changes to the time and place of the Settlement Hearing, or other deadlines, will be posted to www.treehousesecuritieslitigation.com as soon as is practicable.

The Settlement Class is defined to include all persons and entities who purchased TreeHouse common stock on the open market during the Class Period and who were damaged thereby. Excluded from the Class are: Defendants, the officers and directors of TreeHouse, members of their immediate families and their legal representatives, heirs, successors or assigns, and any entity in which Defendants have or had a controlling interest. Also excluded from the Class is any person or entity who satisfies the criteria for being a Class Member but validly and timely requests exclusion (opts-out) in accordance with the requirements set by the Court.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a Notice and proof of Claim and Release form ("Claim Form"), you may obtain copies of these documents by visiting the website dedicated to the Settlement, www.TreeHouseSecuritiesLitigation.com , or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

TreeHouse Securities Litigation

Claims Administrator

c/o A.B. Data Ltd.

P.O. Box 173054

Milwaukee, WI 53217

(877) 888 - 4955

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice/Claim Form or for information about the status of the claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:

Chet B. Waldman

Matthew Insley-Pruitt

Robert C. Finkel

Antoinette A. Adesanya

WOLF POPPER LLP

845 Third Ave, 12th Floor

New York, NY 10022

Telephone: (212) 451-9600

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or received no later than December 15, 2021. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice such that it is received no later than October 17, 2021. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court tin the Action, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and/or Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application must be filed with the Court and mailed to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, such that they are filed and received no later than October 17, 2021.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: AUGUST 27, 2021

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ILLINOIS

