Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP Expands their Litigation Practice with the Addition of Adam M. Weg

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP is pleased to announce that Adam M. Weg has joined the firm's expanding litigation practice as a partner in their Los Angeles office.

Mr. Weg is an experienced litigator who has cultivated a multi-faceted practice which encompasses complex business, real estate, antitrust and trade secret matters, cross-border international arbitration disputes and sophisticated insurance matters. His clients have ranged from multi-national businesses to individual investors. Additionally, Mr. Weg worked extensively in the real estate industry. As a result, his clients often turn to him for his real-world business acumen to guide them through their legal issues.

Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Weg worked at Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP where he handled various business litigation matters including an antitrust matter pertaining to the international pima cotton market with over $300 million in dispute, a trade secrets matter pertaining to the global aircraft leasing industry with over $1 billion in dispute, and a real estate matter involving the two largest proprietors of skilled nursing facilities in the State of California.

Mr. Weg believes that the firm will be the perfect place to expand his practice and provide a wide range of legal services to his clients. He explained, "I was drawn to the firm immediately based on its entrepreneurial spirit and the broad experience of its highly skilled attorneys – the firm is well-equipped to handle virtually any legal matter, which was a significant draw for my diverse practice and client contacts."

Mr. Weg received his undergraduate education from Cornell University and his J.D. from UC Hastings College of Law. He is based at the firm's West Los Angeles office.

About WOLF, RIFKIN, SHAPIRO, SCHULMAN & RABKIN, LLP

WOLF, RIFKIN, SHAPIRO, SCHULMAN & RABKIN, LLP, founded in 1977, has over 50 lawyers in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Reno, providing the finest possible legal services while efficiently managing costs through small firm economics and commitment. Clients include individuals and community associations as well as businesses ranging from fledgling firms to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit: WRSLawyers.com.

