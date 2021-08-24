Wolf Spring, First Functional Beverage Company for Dogs, Raises $2m Seed Round

Wolf Spring, first functional beverage company for dogs, raises $2M seed to accelerate online and offline expansion Tweet this

Wolf Spring's unique form factor was born from the idea that we, as humans, have enjoyed the benefits and the convenience of functional beverages to complement our diet for ages while our four-legged friends could not benefit from a similar product to improve their health.

"We have been amazed at how fast dog parents have adopted Wolf Spring since our launch a year ago. They immediately understood the benefits of our all-natural formulas and saw a real difference in their pup's health, which is the best reward for us," said Etienne Legangneux, Co-Founder. "With hundreds of pet stores already carrying us all over the country and tens of thousands of bottles sold online, we are proud to have helped so many dogs upgrade their nutrition."

"This Seed round is an important milestone for the company. We have gathered a base of very knowledgeable investors, experienced in the Consumer and the Pet industries. They will be critical to help us scale while providing the best products for dog parents all over the country" said Xavier Delestrade, Co-Founder. "We want to make Wolf Spring the modern one stop shop for dog's wellness and are already working on a lot of new formulas which we cannot wait to share with our consumers."

