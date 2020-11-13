WolfStock 2020 concert to feature Henry Gross, founding member of "Sha Na Na," Justin Ross, and Yuki memorial tribute

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 13, 2020 Shy Wolf Sanctuary Education & Experience Center is pleased to host WolfStock 2020 on November 14, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. In-person VIP Experience sponsor seats are sold out, however the public is invited to watch free of charge on the Sanctuary's Facebook page or at ShyWolfSanctuary.org/WolfStock2020.

The in-person and virtual concert will feature Henry Gross, founding member of the Fifties Revival Group "Sha Na Na." A prolific singer and songwriter, Gross has been entertaining America for over 30 years. He was the youngest person to perform at Woodstock Festival with "Sha Na Na." The concert will also include local artist Justin Ross who plays an array of genres and was a founding entertainer from WolfStock 2019.

Proceeds from WolfStock allow Shy Wolf Sanctuary to continue rescuing and providing ongoing care for abused, abandoned and neglected exotic animals that would otherwise be euthanized, simply for being born. Through the years, the organization has rescued well over 1,300 wolves, wolfdogs, and other captive-bred exotic animals like the viral wolfdog sensation Yuki. After living at Shy Wolf for 12 years, Yuki died peacefully in his sleep on November 12. Sadly, there are hundreds more animals around the country in need of rescue, like Yuki.

Virtual attendees are invited to bid on over 100 auction items in support of Shy Wolf Sanctuary's resident animals. The auction catalogue includes both in-person experiences and virtual learning opportunities, food and wine, golf, fishing charters, art and fine jewelry, valued well over $30,000. Many items would make perfect holiday gifts for both the recipient and the Sanctuary.

Founded in 1993, Shy Wolf incorporated as a nonprofit organization in January 2001 to educate people about captive-bred exotic animal rescue and help more animals in need. Shy Wolf Sanctuary has rescued over 1300 animals and provided valuable educational experiences to tens of thousands of human visitors from around the world.

Shy Wolf Sanctuary's current facility has reached capacity, so the organization plans to expand in Southwest Florida. Its vision as an internationally recognized sanctuary is to revolutionize captive animal care and education while providing a place of hope and healing for all that enter the gates. Through animal encounters and immersive educational programs, the organization hopes to inspire visitors to take ongoing action to protect wildlife and the sensitive environment while spreading kindness and compassion to the greater community.

For more information, visit www.ShyWolfSanctuary.org.

