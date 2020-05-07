Wolters Kluwer and CIArb Forge New Content Partnership

NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is forging a new partnership with the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb), the world's leading professional body for the promotion of alternative dispute resolution. Moving forward, they will together produce CIArb's journal, Arbitration, and make it available online on a quarterly basis along with CIArb's member magazine, The Resolver.

CIArb members and Wolters Kluwer customers will soon be able to access Arbitration—or "The Journal," as it is referred to by CIArb members—and The Resolver on Kluwer Law Online, the leading online gateway for legal research. Both publications will also be available on Kluwer Arbitration, the world's most respected database of alternative dispute resolution law publications. In addition, CIArb members will have access to an archive of past CIArb publications through their activated online account with CIArb.

"We eagerly anticipate working in partnership with CIArb to digitally produce and distribute The Journal and The Resolver," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager of the International Group within Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "There is a natural synergy in the work of CIArb and that of Wolters Kluwer—and in the world-class arbitration products and services we provide. We look forward to many years of partnership with CIArb."

"I am delighted that our journal and our member magazine will be more accessible to our members. CIArb and Wolters Kluwer have a shared commitment to providing cutting-edge insight, analysis, and academic research," agreed Catherine Dixon, Director General at CIArb. "Our collaboration on the production of The Journal and the distribution of The Journal and our member magazine is an exciting new opportunity and will enable our members to access vital resources ever more easily. We are looking forward to working with Wolter Kluwer in the future."

"We are delighted by this new collaboration and the opportunities it provides to extend the global reach and visibility of our publications," added Lewis Johnston, ACIArb, Head of Policy and External Affairs at CIArb. "This is an exciting development for our members, Wolters Kluwer subscribers, and the ADR community as a whole."

"There are certain moments in the lifetime of an academic journal that prove to be critical for its future," said Professor Stavros Brekoulakis, MCIArb, Editor-in-Chief of The Journal. "For this journal, which has been successfully published for more than 100 years now, moving to the publishing house of Wolters Kluwer is the natural course of its evolution, and a clear sign of The Journal's commitment to academic excellence, thought leadership, and international scholarship.''

Users of Kluwer Arbitration and Kluwer Law Online will be able to access The Journal and The Resolver content, thus allowing them to benefit from CIArb's treasure trove of knowledge in ADR.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is a part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare, tax and accounting, governance, risk and compliance, and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in more than 180 countries, maintains operations in more than 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, The Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb)

The Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) is a Royal Charter body and charity established in 1915 with over 16,000 members across the world. It exists to promote and facilitate all forms of alternative dispute resolution as an alternative to litigation. As an international center of excellence for the practice and profession of alternative dispute resolution (ADR), CIArb is passionate about promoting a harmonious society and helping people and organizations avoid, manage and resolve conflict through a global network of 41 branches.

For more than 100 years, CIArb has set the international standard for excellence in practice and professionalism across all areas of alternative dispute resolution. Across the 20th and 21st Centuries, CIArb has become an established centre for thought leadership, research, and the scholarly study of international dispute resolution.

For more information about CIArb, visit www.ciarb.org , follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

