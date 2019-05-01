Wolters Kluwer Announces Newest Webinars in ftwilliam.com Series for Retirement Service Professionals

NEW YORK, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. has announced that registration is open for two new webinars for retirement service professionals. As part of Wolters Kluwer's ongoing ftwilliam.com educational webinar series, the sessions will provide insight on relevant and upcoming industry changes and expert advice on service provider communication best practices ahead of the Form 5500 filing season.

"Wolters Kluwer is the industry leading provider of resources for pension and employee benefit professionals," said Dom Cervi, Vice President of the Corporate Compliance Group at Wolters Kluwer. "The ftwilliam.com webinars are part of our effort to partner with well-known industry experts and provide our customers with the information they need to best advise their clients."

The first webinar, titled "Form 5500 Industry Update," will feature industry experts and co-authors of the 5500 Preparer's Manual Linda T. Fisher, Founder of Linda T. Fisher 5500 Consulting, LLC and Mary B. Andersen, President and Founder of ERISAdiagnostics, Inc. The session will review the 5500 Preparer's Manual new chapter that presents common triggers of a government audit and discusses several Department of Labor and Internal Revenue Service initiatives. This will assist plan recordkeepers, plan service providers, and plan sponsors to ensure their plans are in compliance.

The session will also cover the 2018 Form 5500 changes including new questions, administrative penalty updates, revised codes and new EFAST2 FAQs, as well as the current status of the proposed Form 5500 changes originally effective for the 2019 plan year.

Form 5500 Industry Update

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Featured Speakers: Linda T. Fisher, Founder of Linda T. Fisher 5500 Consulting, LLC & Mary B. Andersen, President and Founder of ERISAdiagnostics, Inc.

Cost: $59 per person

Attendees of the live webinar will be eligible for 1 CE credit (ASPPA, NIPA, and ERPA).

The next webinar, titled "Service Provider Communication Best Practices," will feature Sarah Simoneaux, President of Simoneaux Consulting Services and Jane Nickalls, Senior Product Support Specialist for ftwilliam.com. They will examine service provider communication best practices – including how to "speak ERISA" to advisors, plan sponsors and participants – using actual retirement services case studies to illustrate these concepts:

First impressions and the importance of conversion communication

Customer service skills for relationship managers and administrators

Communication in the digital age

What We Have Here is a Failure to Communicate: Service Provider Communication Best Practices

Thursday, June 13, 2019

Featured Speakers: Sarah Simoneaux, President of Simoneaux Consulting Services & Jane Nickalls, Senior Product Support Specialist, ftwilliam.com

Cost: $39 per person

Attendees of the live webinar will be eligible for 1.5 CE credits (ASPPA and NIPA) or 1 CE credit (ERPA).

ftwilliam.com, a product suite of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., offers employee benefit professionals modern and cloud-based plan document (retirement, welfare and non-qualified), government forms (5500, 1099 and 5300), compliance testing and reporting, and distribution tracking software. Easy-to-use, integrated, and world-class customer support make ftwilliam.com the perfect solution for employee benefits professionals. TAG (Technical Answer Group) provides comprehensive answers to retirement plan questions. The TAG service also provides a fully-searchable database of over 4,000 previously asked questions, quick reference tools and charts, and daily news. For more information about ftwilliam.com and TAG, visit www.ftwilliam.com.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com , follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

