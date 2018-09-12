Wolters Kluwer Brings Together Thought Leaders for Live Broadcasts on Industry Hot Topics from the 2018 AHIMA Convention and Exhibit

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. will host four live broadcasts from the show floor of the 2018 AHIMA Convention and Exhibit on September 24-25 in Miami, Florida. Hosted by Maria Bounos, RN, MPM, CPC-H, PMC, CSPO, Practice Lead, Coding and Reimbursement Solutions at Wolters Kluwer, the broadcasts will feature several healthcare experts covering the latest industry trends and topics.

During the convention Wolters Kluwer will broadcast Bounos' interviews with more than 19 industry experts, who will discuss topics such as data analytics and innovation, coding compliance and best practices, audit management and industry standards, and AHIMA 2018 hot topics.

"The 2018 AHIMA Convention and Exhibit engages thousands of healthcare experts each year to explore industry topics and solutions, and we are looking forward to bringing valuable insight to our listeners," said Bounos. "Conference attendees and those listening remotely will have the opportunity to gain practical guidance from the industry's leaders on a wide range of subject areas – from data analytics to coding compliance and audit management."

The broadcasts will take place on Monday, September 24 and Tuesday, September 25 from 11:30am– 12:00 PM ET, and from 2:30 PM– 3:00 PM ET. Guest speakers will include Jana Gill Weis, Principal at Gill Compliance Solutions, LLC, Warren Brennan, Managing Partner at Healthcare 2.0 Reliance, LLC and Louis Rossiter, Chief of Scientific Methods for New Health Analytics.

Those wishing to attend the live sessions at the 2018 AHIMA Convention can do so by visiting the Wolters Kluwer booth #521 during the broadcast times to see the speakers live. The broadcasts will also be recorded and will be available to listen to following the conference. Those who will not attend the convention can register here to stream the broadcasts live:



wolterskluwerlr.com/AHIMA2018

In addition to these live interviews, Wolters Kluwer will launch its MediRegs Next Generation Code Explorer and preview its Health Regulatory Change Analyzer products at the 2018 AHIMA Convention and Exhibit. The MediRegs Next Generation Code Explorer is a comprehensive solution that consolidates multiple coding tools to provide healthcare compliance and reimbursement professionals with an advanced understanding of coding and regulatory issues.

The AHIMA Convention and Exhibit attracts more than 4,000 healthcare leaders and professionals annually. It will be held at Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami, Florida from September 22 through September 27. Wolters Kluwer products will be located at Booth #521. To learn more, visit: http://www.ahima.org/convention

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is a part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the health, tax & accounting, finance, risk & compliance, and legal sectors.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

