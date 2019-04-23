Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik Named an April 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Cloud Financial Planning Analysis Solutions

STAMFORD, Connecticut and LUCCA, Italy, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and global provider of market-leading software solutions and information services for finance professionals, announces that it has been named an April 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis.

Scores have been assigned by your enterprise peers through the Gartner's Peer Insights forum, based on numerous factors including product capabilities, ease of implementation, global support, and performance.

Ralf Gaertner, Senior Vice President & GM Corporate Performance Solutions at Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting Division said: "We highly value this recognition, coming independently from users and verified by Gartner. We think that it shows strong engagement with our solutions, high satisfaction, and deep appreciation of our advanced budgeting and planning capabilities from our customers. We continue to innovate while we execute on our product roadmap to meet the needs of our customers, and are grateful for the feedback they share with us on Gartner Peer Insights."

"We are driving innovation by building technologies for the real world and paving the way for the next planning evolution," said Manuel Vellutini, EVP Commercial of Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik. "By connecting finance and operations, improving accuracy, and facilitating more regular and detailed planning, our customers can deliver deep impact when it matters most. Finance teams can achieve deeper insights, anticipate change, and better predict the future, which allows them to save time and money as they gain speed and improve agility by unifying all their plans, processes, and granular data in a single solution."

Many customers are already experiencing these benefits and innovating their budgeting, planning and analysis processes through CCH Tagetik Budgeting and Planning. Having sat side-by-side with these customers, it is clear that many have improved the granularity of their planning and analysis processes; many others obtained a much more accurate, frequent, smarter planning through an easy, single-point-of-truth solution.

It's happening in companies such as Ropes & Gray, Coty, BNP Paribas, Sodexo, Hunterdon Healthcare, and many more across the globe. Watch their stories here.

For more information about the CCH Tagetik Budgeting and Planning Solution, click here.

About Peer Insights:

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

The GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS CUSTOMERS' CHOICE badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates, and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY)

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

