Wolters Kluwer Expands Coverage through Launch of Defined Benefit Compliance Software within ftwilliam

As the regulatory environment continues to evolve, retirement professionals have an accelerated need for modern secure cloud solutions. By adding Defined Benefit software, Wolters Kluwer has made the ftwilliam retirement services solution a truly full-service suite with compliance, plan documents, forms and distribution tracking for all qualified and non-qualified plans.

"As the market leader in cloud-based solutions for retirement professionals, Wolters Kluwer continues to invest in ftwilliam's cutting edge technology," said Chris Sullivan, Vice President and General Manager for the Transactional & Retirement Portfolio for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Defined Benefit Compliance software is our latest move to strengthen ftwilliam's reputation for driving innovation, streamlining workflows and providing world-class support for our customers."

The new solution within ftwilliam provides a complete valuation, testing and proposal system designed to increase efficiency for retirement plan service providers, TPAs, actuaries and accounting firms that administer defined benefit and defined benefit/defined contribution plans. It alleviates the business risks inherent in dated, non-web-based software. Integration with ftwilliam document and forms software eliminates the pain point of duplicative data entry for combination plan valuations, testing, and proposals. The solution is also accessible from any location and doesn't require hardware or patches to install, allowing TPAs and actuaries to securely share data and access instantaneous regulatory updates.

ftwilliam is a cloud-based employee benefits and pension software which includes state of the art benefits documents, forms, and compliance systems for benefits and pension professionals. The ftwilliam product line currently consists of cloud-based software for retirement, welfare and non-qualified documents; government forms, and compliance testing and reporting. They also offer other unique tools that help our customers increase their efficiency such as ftwPortal Pro, ftwProposal Pro and ftwPro Amend.

About ftwilliam

ftwilliam, a product suite of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., offers employee benefit professionals modern and cloud-based plan document (including defined contribution and defined benefit), government forms (5500, 1099 and 5300), compliance testing and reporting, and distribution tracking software. Easy-to-use, integrated, and world-class customer support make ftwilliam the perfect solution for employee benefits professionals. ftwilliam's integrated cloud-based software has become a major force within the retirement services industry, driving innovation, streamlining workflows, and providing world-class customer support.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

