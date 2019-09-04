Wolters Kluwer Highlights Hot Issues and Emerging Trends during National Payroll Week

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that registration is open for its payroll webinar on September 5, covering the complex area of wage garnishments. To further highlight key developments and emerging trends in payroll compliance during National Payroll Week, the company has also released a special briefing on payroll hot topics for payroll professionals.

"The legal issues and regulations around both state and federal payroll continue to evolve, creating an increasingly complex payroll compliance and administration landscape," said Chris Carr, Portfolio Director for the Corporate Compliance Group within Wolters Kluwer. "In addition to our own deep domain expertise, we are pleased to collaborate with industry thought leaders to bring a wide range of guidance to our customers, and provide them with practical information and analysis to help them understand and effectively respond to the challenges they are facing."

The special briefing, authored by Wolters Kluwer's payroll experts, covers the most important topics and trends around payroll law, including the new revised Form W-4 and withholding rules and developments and trends in minimum wage, white collar overtime rules, health mandate trends, and technology trends impacting the future of payroll. The briefing also includes a year-end payroll checklist for payroll professionals to keep up with compliance requirements.

The webinar, titled "Garnishment Basics: A Primer for Payroll Professionals," will feature Amorette Nelson Bryant, a nationally recognized payroll compliance expert and author of Wolters Kluwer's "Complete Guide to Federal and State Garnishment." The session will cover essential rules and requirements for support, creditor garnishment, student loans, federal administrative wage garnishment, and tax levies.

Garnishment Basics: A Primer for Payroll Professionals

Thursday, September 5, 1 PM – 2 PM EDT

The cost of the webinar is $39 per person. Webinar participants who attend the live session will be eligible for one CPP credit and will receive a bonus excerpt from the "Complete Guide to Federal and State Garnishment."

Wolters Kluwer provides world class content on state and federal payroll law and compliance. Payroll & Entitlements on Cheetah™ gives immediate access to news products, treatises, practical tools, and other references covering every state and federal payroll issue vital to payroll professionals. Calculations and comparisons are easier than ever with Wolters Kluwer's State Payroll Law Compare SmartChart and multitude of calculators and comparison tools provided with the Payroll Suite.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com

