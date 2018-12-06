Wolters Kluwer Introduces 2019 Minimum Wage Information to State Payroll Law Compare Tool

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. has announced updates to its portfolio of payroll products and services through its State Payroll Law Compare tool, ahead of the new minimum wage rates taking effect January 1, 2019 across many states.

With significant changes in minimum wage rates on the horizon, the company's payroll experts have updated the minimum wage information in Wolters Kluwer's payroll products and services, providing a helpful summary chart of the rates effective in the new year. The company's State Payroll Law Compare tool allows payroll managers to efficiently track evolving state requirements by customizing jurisdiction and topic. Wolters Kluwer's products, including Payroll Management Guide, also provide constantly updated explanations and analyses and a customizable daily news tracker.

"Minimum wage rate increases continue to be a hot topic in the news and a constantly evolving subject," said Barbara O'Dell, Managing Editor, Business Compliance Content at Wolters Kluwer. "The statutory minimum wage rates vary widely from the federal minimum wage across the 50 states, with new rates taking effect in many states in 2019. Some of these rates were recently decided by voters in ballot initiatives in the November mid-term elections. Currently, the highest statewide minimum wage rate is in the District of Columbia, at $13.25 per hour, followed by Massachusetts and Washington each at $12 per hour, effective January 1, 2019. The lowest minimum wage rates are at $5.15 are in Georgia and Wyoming, however, most employers and employees would be subject to the higher federal minimum wage rate of $7.25 per hour. Our experts regularly track and report these critical changes, helping our payroll customers effectively manage their obligations and avoid pitfalls."

Payroll administration is a vital area with a host of legal, tax and labor compliance requirements and implications that vary from state to state and frequently change. For decades, Wolters Kluwer and its payroll library has helped customers meet their often-changing compliance requirements and remain informed.

Wolters Kluwer provides world-class content on many facets of corporate compliance, including remaining compliant in payroll management. With an extensive portfolio of payroll resources and tools, Wolters Kluwer can help professionals quickly adhere to ever-changing laws and confidently avoid costly penalties. With notable products including the Payroll Management Guide, Payroll Manager's Letter and State Payroll Law Compare, customers will find information on how to implement proactive, efficient payroll procedures while ensuring compliance with federal, state and local requirements. These products also provide explanations and expert analysis on entitlements requirements related to federal and state unemployment insurance and Social Security, along with a comprehensive collection of primary source materials — such as case law, regulations, and statutes.

To learn more about the State Payroll Law Compare tool, visit: https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com/store/product/state-payroll-law-compare/000000000010028978

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com , follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media

Linda Gharib

Director, Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Related Links

http://www.WoltersKluwerLR.com

