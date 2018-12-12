Wolters Kluwer Introduces New Resource on Cybersecurity Best Practices

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the launch of "Cybersecurity in the Digital Age: Tools, Techniques, & Best Practices," now available online and in print through its acclaimed legal research platform, Cheetah™. Authored by an international team of cybersecurity experts led by Gregory A. Garrett, Head of U.S. and International Cybersecurity for BDO, the resource provides insight and in-depth knowledge to understand and apply the strategic concepts of cybersecurity.

"Cybersecurity in the Digital Age: Tools, Techniques, & Best Practices" provides comprehensive coverage of cybersecurity issues including historical context, analysis of recent events and industry-specific concerns. Professionals across several industries and levels of experience will have access to comprehensive coverage of cybersecurity issues, as well as tools and best practices to manage cyber vulnerability, risk, monitoring, defense and response strategies, including process diagrams, charts, time-saving tables, relevant figures, and lists of key actions and best practices.

The resource is Wolters Kluwer's latest addition to its market-leading content on cybersecurity to provide professionals with the tools to effectively manage the complexities of this quickly evolving legal and regulatory issue. The company provides industry-specific coverage for industries including financial services, healthcare services, private equity, the public sector and contractors.

"As we expand our extensive cybersecurity offerings, we continuously aim to provide our customers timely, practical content," said Chris Carr, Corporate Compliance Portfolio Director for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Covering one of the most relevant topics to the industry today, 'Cybersecurity in the Digital Age' is the latest example of our commitment to keeping our customers informed and empowered with highly pertinent knowledge."

"The reputational and financial consequences of data breaches and data misuse scandals have reached a boiling point," said Garrett. "Data security is no longer an IT prerogative but an enterprise-wide imperative—one that can be an engine for strategic growth. The cybersecurity conversation needs to shift from achieving just a compliance-driven 'minimum baseline' to doing 'everything we can' to protect the business and support innovation."

The key topics covered in the resource include:

Cybersecurity for the C-suite and Board of Directors;

Cybersecurity risk management framework comparisons;

Cybersecurity identity and access management;

Vulnerability assessment and penetration testing;

Monitoring, detection and response (MDR); and

ISO 27001 certification – lessons learned and best practices.

"Cybersecurity in the Digital Age: Tools, Techniques, & Best Practices," can be accessed through the Cybersecurity & Privacy Law Suite on Cheetah™ and Cheetah™ Government Contracts Suite.

In addition to this title, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. provides professionals with a wide range of current, accurate and authoritative resources with analysis and insight into the government contracting process. Cheetah™ Government Contracts provides immediate access to topic segments that include the Government Contracts Library, exclusive Matrix Tools, the highly respected Nash & Cibinic collection and the equally renowned Garrett Series. Cheetah™ Cybersecurity & Privacy Law Suite allows customers to confidently advise clients with an assembled collection of expert analytical content, efficient practice tools, focused news headlines, explanations, case summaries and key regulations.

To purchase print copies, visit: https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com/store/product/cybersecurity-in-the-digital-age-tools-techniques-best-practices/

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory is committed to ensuring its customers benefit from the innovative and value-added applications of new technology, and strategically partners with selected technology companies at the forefront of innovation in their specific area of expertise.

About BDO USA, LLP

BDO is the brand name for BDO USA, LLP, a U.S. professional services firm providing assurance, tax, and advisory services to a wide range of publicly traded and privately held companies. For more than 100 years, BDO has provided quality service through the active involvement of experienced and committed professionals. The firm serves clients through more than 60 offices and over 550 independent alliance firm locations nationwide. As an independent Member Firm of BDO International Limited, BDO serves multi-national clients through a global network of 73,800 people working out of 1,500 offices across 162 countries.

BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. For more information please visit: www.bdo.com.

© 2018 BDO USA, LLP. All rights reserved.

