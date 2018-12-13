Wolters Kluwer Launches 2018 Edition of Visser's Annotated European Patent Convention

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced that the 2018 edition of Visser's Annotated European Patent Convention (previously known as the Annotated European Patent Convention) is now available. The acclaimed industry resource, available online at Kluwer IP Law, will provide intellectual property (IP) students and professionals with in-depth information on the European Patent Convention (EPC), updated to 15 November 2018.

Featuring new acclaimed authors, Visser's Annotated European Patent Convention is the only tri-annually updated authoritative article-by-article English commentary on the EPC, its implementing regulations, and associated case law. The resource provides the complete text of the EPC annotated with expert commentary and guidance on the interpretation of each paragraph, and its Convention Smart Charts tool guides users to relevant articles, case law and commentary per topic. Visser's Annotated European Patent Convention also prepares IP students for the European Qualifying Examination (EQE), which establishes whether candidates have the requisite aptitude and knowledge to represent applicants before the European Patent Office (EPO).

"The EQE is widely regarded as one of the most demanding professional examinations," said David Bartolone, Vice President and General Manager of the International Group for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "The latest edition of Visser's Annotated European Patent Convention will ensure that candidates get a quick grasp of the law essentials, giving them the confidence they need to pass the exam. In addition, practitioners will be provided with the detail they need to answer questions in their daily practice. We are delighted to continue our partnership with Dr. Derk Visser in publishing this preeminent commentary on the EPC."

The resource is authored by Dr. Derk Visser, Of Counsel at EIP, European Patent Attorney and Dutch Patent Attorney, who also contributed as an editor. New authors featured in this year's edition include Kaisa Suominen, European patent attorney at Moosedog Oy, Laurence Lai, patent attorney at Simmons & Simmons LLP, and Peter de Lange, European patent attorney at V.O. Patents & Trademarks.

"In partnership with Wolters Kluwer, Visser's Annotated European Patent Convention provides readers with accurate information and commentary, as well as useful EPO links, allowing users to keep up-to-date with EPO and EPC developments," said Dr. Visser. "I am pleased to work with three new authors this year, Kaisa Suominen, Laurence Lai and Peter de Lange, who add fresh insights and expertise in the 2018 edition, and I look forward to continuing to work together with the new author team for future editions."

"It's a great honor to be selected as an author of Visser's 2018 edition," said Kaisa Suominen. "I often referred back to The Annotated European Patent Convention when I was preparing for the EQE and can confidently say that the publication offers IP students the tools needed to efficiently prepare for the exam. Professionals also benefit from the publication by ensuring they have the latest regulatory information and case laws in order to best serve their clients."

Since its first edition in 1994, Visser's Annotated European Patent Convention – created by Dr. Derk Visser – has provided the European patent community with the necessary insights to practice successfully before the European Patent Office. To learn more about the 2018 edition, visit www.KluwerIPLaw.com/Visser.

Wolters Kluwer's International Group is the leading provider of English-language cross-border legal information and in-depth solutions for the global business and academic communities. Areas of expertise include arbitration, IP law, international taxation, and competition law.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

