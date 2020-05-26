Wolters Kluwer Launches Digital Law, Explanation and Analysis Resource for Legal Professionals in the Midst of COVID-19 Crisis

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. have launched an integrated digital resource on the employment provisions of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Available on Cheetah™, Wolters Kluwer's award-winning online legal research solution, the resource is the first of its kind on the market to offer a single source of highlights, explanations, analysis, and amended law provisions to help legal professionals identify and understand the changes made by these two monumental laws.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Congress fast-tracked the FFCRA and the CARES Act to provide much-needed relief for both workers and businesses struggling to survive in a climate of quickly spreading infection, state and local stay-at-home orders, and mounting business closures and layoffs. Wolters Kluwer's new Families First Act and CARES Act, Selected Provisions: Law, Explanation and Analysis (LEA) provides a complete guide to the provisions of both laws that employers and their advisors need to know, offering a thorough analysis of important aspects of both laws that impact individuals, workers, and businesses of all sizes.

"We created this resource to provide professionals with the right information and resources to handily work with each of these widely ranging new laws as they take effect," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "The Law, Explanation and Analysis resource is Wolters Kluwer's unique approach to integrating information on significant legislation into a single resource. Perhaps now more than ever, our customers are in need of comprehensive, actionable information to help them deliver valuable insights and save time as they navigate this unprecedented and quickly evolving regulatory landscape."

The digital resource covers the following topics:

Emergency family and medical leave expansion.

Emergency unemployment insurance stabilization and access.

Emergency paid sick leave.

Health and privacy provisions.

Tax credits and other payroll relief.

Pension plan provisions.

Economic stabilization provisions.

Air carrier workers support.

To learn more about the Families First Act and CARES Act, Selected Provisions: Law, Explanation and Analysis (LEA):

https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com/store/product/families-first-act-and-cares-act-selected-provisions-law-explanation-and-analysis/000000000010083822

