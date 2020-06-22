Wolters Kluwer Launches One-of-a-Kind Alerts Feature within Tax Reporters Plus Suite

NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the launch of a new Alerts feature within its digital Tax Reporters Plus Suite on Cheetah™ for tax attorneys. The new tool allows users to set alerts for comprehensive changes to tax code as well as individual regulations, explanations or other code-related legislation, delivering insights and actionable information directly to users.

While tracking legislative changes has always presented a challenge to tax attorneys, the recent passage of several critical acts in response to COVID-19 will make the task far more complex this year. With the Plus Suite's new Alerts feature, users can set alerts to monitor tax code sections they are interested in and receive email alerts whenever the section changes. Users will be alerted for both statutory and regulatory changes and can track legislation at both the federal and state levels, saving valuable time and manual labor.

"In light of new federal and state legislation that has been passed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, tax attorneys and the businesses they serve are entering uncharted waters this year," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "It's still unclear how major events for a company, like PPP debt forgiveness, M&A or bankruptcy, might be impacted by new provisions, and monitoring for tax code changes has taken on new importance as a result of how quickly the landscape is changing. With the addition of the Alerts feature, our acclaimed Plus Suite will deliver higher value by significantly improving users' speed and accuracy when researching changes to tax codes, saving them hours of manual work. This tool is the result of direct feedback from our customers, and we are very pleased to bring this impactful feature to the market."

Available exclusively on Cheetah for Tax Law, the Tax Reporters Plus Suite offers legal professionals a more efficient way to monitor and understand U.S. statutory and regulatory changes and ensure proper interpretation of a rule through its Legislative Change Dashboard, point-in-time and redlining functionality, and industry-leading expertise and guidance. The suite includes Standard Fed Plus, State Tax Plus, and Estate & Gift Tax Plus and leverages an issue archive of Standard Federal Tax Reporter dating back to 1986, the State Tax Reporter and the Estate & Gift Tax Reporter, as well an Internal Revenue Code archive dating back to 1954. The suite enables users to redline code changes and the Reporters' editorial commentary.

