Wolters Kluwer Leaders Discuss the 2020 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey at DLaw Disruptive Innovations in Legal Services Summit

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory executives will participate in a virtual panel on "The Future Ready Lawyer" at the DLaw Disruptive Innovation in Legal Services Summit on October 22. Moderated by Victoria Hudgins of Legaltech News, the panel will analyze the impact on the legal sector caused by the global pandemic, the profession's continued transformation, progress and challenges legal professionals face going forward, and the results of the 2020 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey: Performance Drivers.

The 2020 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer Survey, released earlier this year, examines legal professional's future readiness and resilience, ongoing trends in the legal sector, and organizations' ability to drive higher performance. In the upcoming panel, Martin O'Malley, Executive Vice President & Managing Director of Wolters Kluwer's global Legal & Regulatory division and Dean Sonderegger, head of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will examine the survey's results and key takeaways in relation to the Summit's focus on the exploration of digital technology for legal services professionals.

"It's clear that the global pandemic has accelerated the ongoing transformation of the legal profession, demanding higher productivity, value and technology-enabled relationships and services," said O'Malley. "We look forward to discussing trends, progress and challenges across the legal profession at the critical point in time to provide actionable insights for in-house counsel."

"The Summit spurs an important conversation on how legal professionals can embrace innovation without sacrificing the security and privacy of clients, as well as how to evaluate and utilize technology to improve efficiency and bring valuable insight to their businesses," said Sonderegger. "The findings from our survey are both practical and timely, and we are excited to share the results during this discussion."

The online session will take place on Thursday, October 22 at 11:30 AM ET. Registration is complimentary to in-house counsel. To see if you qualify for registration, or if you have any questions, contact [email protected]. For more information and to register for the 2020 DLaw Disruptive Innovation in Legal Services Summit, click here.

Held on October 22-23, the DLaw Disruptive Innovation in Legal Services Summit is a virtual forum that will provide a meaningful exploration of digital technology for the legal services professionals from specific emerging tools to new business models to creative client acquisition and retention strategies. Attendees will leave prepared to lead transformation that will lay the foundation for a more efficient and profitable future.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Linda Gharib

Director, Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Related Links

http://www.wolterskluwerlr.com

