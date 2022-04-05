Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory Names Atul Dubey as Head of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory has announced the appointment of Atul Dubey as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., effective April 1. Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. (LRUS) is a leading provider of information and expert solutions for legal and business compliance professionals.

Atul joined Wolters Kluwer in 2016 as Chief Strategy Officer, working closely with the Executive Board in leading the development of the company's strategies to successfully drive growth and transformation with a focus on expert solutions. Wolters Kluwer has greatly benefited from Atul's expertise in customer-focused innovation, journey to the cloud and go-to-market transformation. As head of LRUS, Atul will work with the team in focusing on new growth opportunities for the business.

"We are delighted to have Atul lead the Legal & Regulatory U.S. business," said Martin O'Malley, CEO, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory. "With Atul's expertise in customer-focused innovation and transformative technologies, he will accelerate our delivery of new value to our customers."

"It is a privilege to lead the talented team at LRUS and to continue to serve our valued customers with expertise and excellence," said Atul. "With our strong customer focus and ongoing investment in both expert content and software solutions, we are dedicated to finding innovative ways to help our customers achieve the best outcomes for them and their customers."

Before joining Wolters Kluwer, Atul has had a strong track record in developing and expanding businesses in the fintech space with leadership roles at Citigroup and S&P Global Ratings.

Atul succeeds Dean Sonderegger, who was named Senior Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting Canada and Research & Learning U.S.

