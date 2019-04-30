Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory Partners with Global Legal Hackathon to Foster Legal Tech Innovation Worldwide

RIVERWOODS, Ill., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory is a lead corporate global sponsor for the final round of Global Legal Hackathon – the largest legal technology event in the world focused on developing new solutions to advance the legal industry. To date, the international competition overall has brought together 6,000 innovators from across the globe with the common goal of improving the legal sector through rapid development of solutions that address some of the biggest challenges facing the legal profession.

#GLH2019 will now culminate in a final round on May 4 in New York City, where 12 teams from across five continents will present their solutions before a live audience and be judged by an international panel of industry leaders. In February, Wolters Kluwer hosted or sponsored hackathon events in nine locations, as the international competition began. For more information on the final round and gala event, visit https://globallegalhackathon.com.

"We're proud to partner with Global Legal Hackathon once again to drive innovation worldwide and bring new technology solutions to the forefront," said Stacey Caywood, CEO, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory. "It's clear that technology is the enabler of the future of law, which is why events like the Global Legal Hackathon are so important, and we congratulate every participant for their important contributions."

Legal Tech and the Future Ready Lawyer

An independent survey report about the future of the legal profession just released by Wolters Kluwer found that organizations that are already leveraging technology today have a competitive advantage, including higher profitability and readiness to take on change. Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory's head of Strategy, Chantal Vermeire, will present survey findings to the international innovators attending the #GLH2019 finals event.

"It's clear that the legal industry is at an inflection point. External forces are driving change and it's no longer if, when or how transformation is coming – it's now," says Vermeire. "One of the biggest differences will be technology being more integrated into firm processes and client services. In fact, about 8 in 10 lawyers in the survey said that technology will play a greater role in how they deliver service by 2022 – so we'll continue to see technology becoming more and more integral to legal services."

The report, based on a survey of 700 legal professionals in the U.S. and Europe, also found that the number of legal organizations using transformational technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), predictive analytics, machine learning, blockchain, smart contracts and decision support tools, is expected to approximately double by 2022.

For more information and detailed findings, download the free Future Ready Lawyer report here.

